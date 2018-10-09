Girvan Trust grabs the cash

Communities will benefit from a share of £1.75 million to increase the number of people involved in making decisions about investment in their local areas.

And, Girvan Youth Trust have secured themselves £36,899 from the Community Choices Fund to run a participatory budgeting scheme named Going Forward South Carrick, for projects in support of intergenerational work and improving opportunities for those with a disability.

In 2017/18 the fund helped over 70,000 people vote for the things that matter to them in their community.

Announcing the funding Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: “The fund puts decisions about how we invest in communities into the hands of the people who live and work in them.

“This way of directly involving people is going from strength to strength.”