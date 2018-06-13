Girvan youngsters take to national stage

Girvan Academy students are putting the finishing touches to the presentation they will make at a Youth & Philanthropy Initiative Scotland event.

Earlier this year Girvan Academy secured £3000 for South Ayrshire Women’s Aid and on Wednesday, June 20, the students will talk about their work with the charity to an audience of 1000 of their peers, politicians, education professionals, charity representatives, corporate partners and singer Emilie Sande at Perth Concert Hall.

The Youth & Philanthropy Initiative has channelled £700,000 to causes championed by school pupils. The scheme involves students across an entire year group being split into teams and tasked with researching a social issue they care about and identifying a charity which addresses that cause. They then develop and deliver presentations in a bid to secure a £3000 grant.

Jonathan Christie, deputy UK director at The Wood Foundation which delivers the YPI programme, said: “YPI is all about empowering young people and giving them the skills and confidence to advocate on behalf of causes they truly care about. We have been greatly impressed by the students from Girvan Academy.”