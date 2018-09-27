Glazing business celebrates

An independent retailer from Ayr has landed a significant contract with South Ayrshire Council, wining out over national competition.

Radbury Double Glazing will help to deliver improvements to hundreds of residential council properties until at least 2020.

Established in 2010, Radbury Double Glazing will supply PVC windows, doors and other services after winning a national competitive tender against three other companies. The company have been awarded the £840,000, two year contract, with the option to extending for an additional two years.

The news comes at a time when a concerted effort is being made to make it easier for smaller companies to secure public sector contracts. South Ayrshire Council works with local businesses to help them understand the procurement process and highlights additional help available from the independent Supplier Development Programme (SDP), which provides training and support to SMEs to compete for public sector contracts.

Managing director of Radbury Double Glazing, Lesley Leggat, said: “We’re proud to have been awarded this significant contract, which allows us to plan for the future and grow as a company.

“We’re looking forward to developing our partnership with South Ayrshire Council.”