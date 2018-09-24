Gold star and top marks for Girvan care home

A Girvan care home is delighted with the results of a recent inspection from the Care Inspectorate, when they were given a clean bill of health.

Hillcrest Care Home at McConnel Square in the town was subjected to a full inspection, but acting manager Michelle Parkin and her staff were delighted to be congratulated at the extremely high standards of care being maintained.

The inspectors made particular note of all areas of operation, providing feedback on the care and support Hillcrest provides, which received the highest possible mark, a grade 6.

On the environment, inspectors rated this area a grade 5. Comment was made on the happy welcoming feeling at the entrance to Hillcrest and the atmosphere between staff and the residents.

The inspectors commented that they were very impressed with the new sky scene installed in the lounge ceiling and that they were similarly impressed at the way Hillcrest excels in providing end-of-life care.

Denis Reid, chairman of Friends of Hillcrest said: “We support the care home in many ways and have always considered it to be a caring place with exemplary standards.

“We wish to congratulate Michelle and all her highly efficient and caring staff in achieving such outstanding accolades from the Commission.”