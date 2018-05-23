Government focus on walking and cycling

South Ayrshire Paths Initiative has welcomed an injection of extra funding into Scotland’s walking and cycling infrastructure.

Last week Transport Minister Humza Yousaf announced that £36m will be available through the Community Links Fund in 2018/19, the highest amount since it was launched in 2010.

Mr Yousaf said: “We want Scotland to be an active nation, where people lead healthier and more active lifestyles. Cyclists tell me they want to see more safe cycling infrastructure, which I fully endorse and is one of the reasons why this is the highest amount we’ve ever invested in the Community Links Fund. We want this extra money to create pleasant and safe routes which make it easier for people of all ages to choose to walk and cycle as part of their everyday lives.

“This is a great opportunity for organisations to bring forward projects that will encourage people to make active travel a bigger part of their daily lives and realise the health and environmental benefits that come with it.”

South Ayrshire Paths Initiative hope that the funding can be used so make walking and cycling more accessible and safer for everyone.