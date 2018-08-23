Growing concern for missing Girvan woman

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about a woman who has been missing from her Girvan home since November.

Last week police officers travelled on trains between Paisley and Girvan, a route used regularly by 45 year old Patricia Henry, and they spoke to more then 400 people.

Patricia, who only moved into her Kirkwood Place home in Girvan in September last year from Paisley, has not been seen since November and police launched a missing person enquiry on March 14, 2018 after family members became increasingly concerned that nobody had heard from her.

Last month, there was a strong police presence in Girvan, as they questioned locals to try and find out more about her movements before she was last seen.

At the time Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow said: “Extensive efforts to trace Patricia are still ongoing and this was a really worthwhile initiative.”

However, it is now nine months since Patrician as last seen, almost six months since she was reported missing, and detectives now believe she may have come to harm.

Police are wanting to trace a large white van in connection with the inquiry. The vehicle, which had a 66 registration plate, is thought to have travelled between the Glenburn area of Paisley and Ms Henry’s new address between November 15 and 16.

There have been no sightings of Patricia and no activity on her bank account or mobile phone since she disappeared.

Family members had initially thought Patricia was travelling as she has lived in Spain in the past which is why her disappearance did not initially raise alarm. But her passport has not been used and there is no evidence she has left the country.

Det Chief Insp Suzanne Chow, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “One line of inquiry is the possibility that Patricia may have come to harm.

“The distinct lack of information is concerning and we can’t rule anything out at this time.”

Patricia is described as 5ft 10in, of slim build and with shoulder length hair, which is usually tied back. She has a tattoo of a red rose and green stem with a cloud in the background and the name ‘Patti’ on her right arm and a tattoo of a dolphin on her hip.

Anyone with any information about Patricia is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3401 of Wednesday 14 March 2018.