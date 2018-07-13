Guilty verdict in Girvan murder retrial

A Girvan man has been jailed for life at Glasgow High Court, following a retrial, for the murder of a neighbour in May 2016.

Adam Lundy (28), stabbed 44 year old John Kiltie in Park Road, Girvan, after Mr Kiltie phoned the police to complain about a noisy party.

In December 2016, Lundy was convicted of Mr Kiltie’s murder and was ordered to serve a prison sentence of at least 19 years. However, that conviction was quashed on appeal and a re-trial was ordered.

Last week Lundy was once again convicted of murder, Judge Lady Stacey saying: “There is only one sentence - life imprisonment. But I have to determine the punishment part.”

In the lead up to Mr Kiltie’s murder, the female tenant of the flat where the party was being held began shouting at Mr Kiltie, calling him “a police grass” and urging an 18-year old youth, Kern Allison, to “Go and do him (Kiltie) in”. Allison threw a beer can at Mr Kiltie, who was cleaning his car, hitting Mr Kiltie on the head.

Mr Kiltie’s partner Ms Tweedie went over to speak to the woman and Mr Kiltie went to confront Allison. Mr Kiltie was attacked in the rear garden of the house, being punched and kicked by Allison and Lundy and stabbed by Lundy four times, the fatal blow penetrating his heart.

At the re-trial the court was told of the devastating impact the death of Mr Kiltie, a father of four, has had on his whole family.

Mr Kiltie’s partner Sharon Tweedie said: “He was my best friend and partner for 23 years who was always there for me and the children. I don’t think the pain will ever go away.”

Lundy admitted putting a knife down the back of his trousers before going out to confront Mr Kiltie but claimed Mr Kiltie swung at him with a baseball bat and he stabbed him in self defence. The jury rejected this explanation.

At the time of the murder Lundy was on bail for possession of a knife and racially aggravated assault. He has previous convictions for violence and carrying a knife.