Guitar company buys premises

Crowdfunding has secured the Maybole based workshop for one of the UK’s leading guitar and instrument makers - Bailey Guitars.

The company has been based in Maybole since 2003 but was in danger of losing its premises when the owners decided to sell. However, despite short notice they launched a crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo which raised over £26,000 in less than a month.

Their landlord offered Bailey Guitars first refusal on the property if they could raise the initial deposit. The deal to secure the property has now been signed - almost a year to the day since the crowdfunding campaign ended - on December 23, 2016.

Mark Bailey, founder of Bailey Guitars with partner Carol Davies, said: “We have been through 24 months of uncertainty and anxiety about the future of the business, which has been incredibly stressful for all of us, and made it very difficult to plan for the future.

“This location is perfect for what we do. It is a quiet location, buried out in the middle of the beautiful Ayrshire countryside, and we have invested a lot of time and hard work over the past 14 years making the premises welcoming and practical for students who attend our workshops.

“These students come from all over the world, from as far away as Tasmania and Brazil, to make their very own instruments, from scratch. It’s impossible to imagine Bailey Guitars operating anywhere else, not least because we have become part of an amazing music community, here on the west coast.”

Having secured the premises the company, which is one of the most environmentally-friendly instrument builders in the world, now plans to invest in improving facilities at the workshop, updating their tools and introducing new products and services. They recently began offering bespoke high-end guitar builds for VIP clients as well as the exclusive Preston Reed Signature series.

Mark added: This is the first time we’ve sought outside funding for the business, and we have been bowled over by the generosity and messages of support we have had from all over the world.

“We are not a conventional business and everyone is passionate about what we do. Every penny raised is being invested into our workshop, se we can continue to improve facilities and make our business even more sustainable and environmentally-friendly.”