Have your say on local licensing rules

South Ayrshire Licensing Board is asking communities for their feedback as they look to draw up new rules to shape the future face of alcohol sales.

The draft licensing policy, which is now out to public consultation, focuses on three main areas: access for young people; over provision of off-sales; and noise.

Councillor Craig Mackay, chair of South Ayrshire Licensing Board said: “We’ve already held detailed discussions with a range of stakeholders including the licensed trade, community councils and locality planning groups and we’re now broadening out the conversation.

“These views will play a central role in shaping the future face of licencing in South Ayrshire and it’s through hearing first-hand experience of the issues we’re looking at that we’ll be best placed to agree a policy which strikes the right balance for our communities.

“I’d encourage anyone with a view to take the time to let us know what they think and respond to the consultation by the deadline date.”

Comments must be received by Friday, September 14, 2018. More information at: https://www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/consultations/

To have your say email: licensing@south-ayrshire.gov.uk or send your comments to: South Ayrshire Council, Licensing, Wellington Square, Ayr KA7 1DR