Health care over Christmas

With GP practices closed on Tuesday, December 25 and Wednesday, December 26, South Ayrshire residents are being urged to prepare to cope with any common health concerns.

Community pharmacists can help, offering advice on treating everyday ailments such as coughs, colds and flu. NHS 24 also has a number of pharmacists who are able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111. In addition, the NHS web site has valuable advice on preparing for winter – visit www.nhsinform.scot and click on ‘Be health-wise this winter’.

Gail Caldwell, director of pharmacy, explains: “If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to ensure you have enough to see you through the holiday weekend. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.”

Pharmacies open on Christmas Day include: Boots, 42 Main Road, Whitletts, Ayr – open 11am to 1pm; and Ogg & Co, 44 Newmarket Street, Ayr – open 1pm to 3pm.

Restricted pharmacy opening hours on Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26 at: Boots, 168/170 High Street, Ayr, 8.30am to 5.30pm; Morrisons Pharmacy, Castlehill Road, Ayr, 10am to 4pm; Boots, Girvan Community Hospital, Girvan, 10am to 2pm.