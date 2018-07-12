Ian a shining example of the ‘Weigh to Go’

A ‘Weigh to Go’ programme created by South Ayrshire Council and NHS Ayrshire and Arran is helping to transform people’s lives.

One of the programme’s biggest success stories is 63 years-old Ian Lyall, whose GP suggested he attended Weigh to Go classes.

Over the past ten years Ian has had several health scares: a stroke, kidney cancer and more recently a heart attack in 2016. He lost confidence to go out and lack of exercise saw him put on two stone

However, since following his GP’s advice Ian’s never looked back. As well as losing four-and-a half stones Ian has also developed a love of cycling and goes on regular cycles of up to 45 miles.

Natalie Linden, advanced specialist dietitian for NHS Ayrshire and Arran said: “Current statistics show that two-thirds of the population in Ayrshire is overweight or obese, higher than the national average.

“Programmes like Weigh to Go are essential in supporting our population to make gradual lifestyle changes.”

To find out more visit www.nhsaaa.net and search for Weigh to go or follow us on Facebook @HealthyweightAyrshire