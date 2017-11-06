Fridges across South Ayrshire now contain the medical and personal information that will help emergency services help vulnerable people if called on to do so.

The Message in a Bottle campaign, involves supplying people living alone, those who feel vulnerable or who have a serious medical condition, with a plastic bottle. Their important medical information and details, such as the name of their doctor and emergency contact number, is stored in the bottle and the bottle kept in the fridge.

If there is ever a need for emergency services to be called, they know they can check in the fridge to get all the information they need to deal with the situation quickly and efficiently.

The scheme is run by The Rotary Club of Girvan, in conjunction with the Rotary Clubs of Alloway, Prestwick, Troon and Ayr & Prestwick Lions Club and has been hugely successful,

When paramedics were called out to Girvan resident Helen McDowell, who lives with her husband Jimmy in flats run by the Trust Housing Association, they were able to get her essential information immediately - from the bottle in the fridge.

Kenny Nicol, station manager with the Scottish Ambulance Service in Girvan, said: “Many times we do not need these bottles because we have husbands and daughters to give us the valuable information, but not always; sometimes the patients are distressed and completely alone and the fridge has some of the solutions.”

Bottles are available free from dentists, doctors, pharmacies, nurses, health visitors, Age Concern and many other local outlets.

‘Do it now’, get a bottle and ‘fill it in’.