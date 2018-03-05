The Great Daffodil Appeal

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock MP Bill Grant joined Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley and Marie Curie nurses to launch this year’s Marie Curie Great Daffodil appeal.

The money raised will help the charity be there for more people living with any terminal illness, providing them and their loved ones with vital care and support at the most difficult time of their lives.

Bill is encouraging local people to help the charity raise more money than ever before by simply giving a donation and wearing a Marie Curie daffodil pin:

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness, so it’s absolutely crucial that families have the care and support they need at such a difficult time. I hope that as many people as possible wear a daffodil this March and understand that in doing so, they are making a huge difference for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.”