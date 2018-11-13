High level of public interest in Girvan’s all-weather pitch

People in South Carrick are being given extra time to have their say about plans to create a new all-weather pitch in Girvan.

More than 200 people attended a recent consultation event on the issue but with high levels of interest in the project, the deadline for comments is being extended to Friday, November 16.

As the first stage in the project the local community is being consulted about potential locations for the pitch, along with ideas for the kinds of activity that would take place, with potential sports including football, rugby, and hockey.

A budget of £850,000 was outlined in March 2018, with the work likely to take place in 2019/20.

Councillor Peter Henderson, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for resources and performance said that community views would help to shape the final project: “We’re committed to establishing strong community networks and partnerships that will address local needs, and before we start work want to hear from the Girvan community.

“The new all-weather pitch will provide obvious benefits for local sports groups and will help to promote healthy lifestyles all year long, and we expect constructive discussions to help shape the way the project will be delivered.”

Comments on locations and general need are being accepted until Friday, November 16, 2018 to: pds@south-ayrshire.gov.uk or through comments sheets at the Girvan Customer Services Centre at 17-19 Knockcushan Street, Girvan, KA26 9AG.