Hillcrest gains Eat Safe Award

The standard of catering at Hill Crest care home in Girvan has been recognised with a national award for hygiene.

Hillcrest landed a coveted Eat Safe Award from the Food Standards Scotland’s Eat Safe Awards, which recognises and promotes excellence in catering establishments beyond those required by law. The award is open to all types of food outlets, from schools and care homes to five star restaurants which are assessed by a local authority food safety officer during regular food hygiene inspections.

Hillcrest joins 24 schools in South Ayrshire also credited with Eat Safe awards.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for environment said: “With excellent care enjoyed by all the residents at Hillcrest it comes as no surprise that first-class food is also a factor that complements their daily routines.

“I’d like to thank staff for their ongoing dedication for the elderly people we support, with healthy, nutritious meals helping them to stay active members of our community.”

The South Ayrshire schools with Eat Safe Awards are: Alloway Primary, Ayr Academy, Barassie Primary, Belmont Academy, Braehead Primary, Carrick Academy, Coylton Primary, Dalmilling Primary, Doonfoot Primary, Dundonald Primary, Forehill Primary, Girvan Academy, Glenburn Primary, Heathfield Primary, Kincaidston Primary, Kingcase Primary, Kyle Academy, Marr College, Monkton Primary, Muirhead Primary, Prestwick Academy, Queen Margaret Academy, St John’s Primary, and Troon Primary.