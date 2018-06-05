Hillcrest’s 40 years of caring for the elderly

Girvan’s Hillcrest care home will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its opening at the end of this month.

Over the last 40 years the care home has been looking after South Ayrshire’s elderly residents and its staff have constantly impressed care inspectors over those years.

One of Hillcrest’s strengths has been its close links with the town. The people of Girvan have shown their support for the care home, both financially and physically through its charitable support group Friends of Hillcrest and when its future looked uncertain in recent years the support of the community was crucial to its survival. Now the Friends of Hillcrest want to say thank you.

A spokesperson for the home said: “On Saturday, June 30, a barbecue and musical celebration will be held at Hillcrest supported by Friends of Hillcrest.

“In addition to councillors, senior council staff, current staff, residents and their families, the home invites all former members of staff, carers or folk whose family member was at one time a resident, to join us at 12pm at Hillcrest on Saturday, June 30, to participate in our celebrations. You will be most welcome.”