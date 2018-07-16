Hillcrest’s 40th birthday party

Girvan’s Hillcrest care home celebrated its 40th anniversary recently with a party and barbecue in the sunshine.

Hillcrest opened its doors to its first residents in 1978 and to mark the occasion there was an open invitation to its birthday party to residents, staff, families, friends, former staff, councillors and council officials.

The 120 guests enjoyed the barbecue provided by the home’s catering staff, as well as the comedy photo booth, a bouncy castle for youngster, plus music which had residents and guests up dancing.

Gazebos were erected where residents could sit out of the sun and enjoy the entertainment and they were delighted to be joined by residents of South Lodge, South Ayrshire’s care home in Ayr who travelled down for the day.

The event was supported by the home’s charity group Friends of Hillcrest and a grand raffle on the day raised over £300.

A spokesperson for the Friends said: “A massive congratulations are due to Hillcrest’s Michelle Parkin and her wonderful staff who organised and arranged the day so well. Friends of Hillcrest were delighted to provide financial and physical support on the day.

“This was also a celebration of the fact that the future of Hillcrest is now assured and that Girvan can look forward to many more years of service from what must be one of the finest care homes In Scotland, whose staff continuously achieve outstanding results from Care Commission inspections.