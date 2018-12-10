Holiday Park gets a major makeover

Craig Tara Holiday Park operator Haven has announced a major investment in the park to create a family friendly indoor activity area.

The Lighthouse Harbour Adventure Village will have an interactive climbing wall, play areas, crazy golf, aerial adventure rope courses, sports bar, indoor events arena and a play village for younger children. Outside, guests can experience The Jump and The Extreme Jump off 6m and 12m platforms, plus the ‘Adrena-Line’, Haven’s longest zipline.

Colin Archibald, operations director for Craig Tara Holiday Park said: “Holidaymakers will have the opportunity to experience first-hand really exciting new developments at Craig Tara. This park has been selected to trial new concepts for the whole brand, from all-encompassing indoor activity zones to exhilarating ziplines. If successful, we will look to roll out these trials to the wider Haven group.”

Haven’s guest and proposition director, Gerard Tempest, added: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve focused on understanding what our guests want and how we can bring this to life. We’re now ready to take all these learnings into test and are developing new guest facilities.”