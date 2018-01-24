Holocaust remembered

The MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Bill Grant, has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, pledging his respect for Holocaust Memorial Day.

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Saturday, January 27, Mr Grant also paid tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Grant said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, added: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers, but with hate filled words. Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust. We are very grateful to Bill Grant MP for signing the Book of Commitment.”