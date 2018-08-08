Home carers hospice gift

Caring colleagues from the South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership have helped the Ayrshire Hospice say thank you to the staff and volunteers who play a pivotal role within the charity.

The partnership’s home care service – which provides support and assistance to help people live independently at home – donated cash and gift vouchers worth £250 that had been given to home carers by families as a thank you for the care given to their loved ones.

And the hospice used this welcome donation to throw a celebration afternoon tea to highlight the success of integrated working, and recognise and appreciate the vital contribution volunteers make to the delivery of hospice care.

More than 600 volunteers support the Ayrshire Hospice giving more than 130,000 hours of time and effort every year.

Chief executive of the Ayrshire Hospice, Mandy Yule, said: “We’re so grateful to the home care team and the South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership for this generous donation. It is really important that we take the time to celebrate and recognise the work of our employed and voluntary staff and all that they do together. Being able to do that with the support of our partnership colleagues makes it all the more special.”

Tim Eltringham, director of the South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, added: “Our home care service is all about caring for others and helping them maintain independence and a quality of life within their own homes, so it made perfect sense for the gifts received by colleagues to be used to say thank you to another group of people who make a massive difference in people’s lives.

“The hospice’s afternoon tea is a fitting and appropriate way to pay tribute to the people whose families made the donations in the first place, and I have no doubt the afternoon tea was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who attended. My thanks to our colleagues, who have shown that their caring extends well beyond people’s homes.”

South Ayrshire Depute Provost, Councillor William Grant – who is also a business ambassador for the hospice – added: “My thanks to our health and social care colleagues for this generous donation. We’re working to raise as much awareness, and as much money, for the hospice as we can during our charity partnership year and this is just the start of things to come.”

If you would be interested in finding out more about volunteering at the hospice, visit www.ayrshirehospice.org/join-team/staff-recruitment or email recruitment@ayrshirehospice.org.

The hospice urgently needs ward shoppers, ward catering volunteers and retail assistants across the hospice shops network. They are also looking for an HR office volunteer, sorting centre assistant, mascot volunteer, collection box distribution volunteers and an activity co-ordinator volunteer within Solas day services.

The Ayrshire Hospice summer fundraising campaign Tea @ 3 is still running, so if you’d like to arrange your own afternoon tea in aid of the hospice why not get in touch with the community fundraising team on 01292 288488 or email community@ayrshirehospice.org