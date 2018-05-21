Hospice’s Big Summer Sizzle

Ayrshire Hospice is taking part in Scotland’s Big Summer Sizzle - the Hospices Together fundraising campaign.

Newspaper columnist and broadcaster Tam Cowan donned his chef’s whites at a barbecue last week to launch the campaign to help hospices across Scotland.

Tam is encouraging everyone to reach for the ketchup and mustard and host a barbecue to raise funds for hospices across Scotland

“I am absolutely thrilled to support The Big Summer Sizzle,” said Tam. “There’s nothing better than filling your face with a burger or three, so what a great way to raise money for your local hospice.”

Scotland’s Hospices Together is a national partnership between ten of Scotland’s independent hospices, working together to highlight the work of local hospice care across Scotland. As part of its remit, Scotland’s Hospices Together co-ordinates joint fundraising campaigns to benefit all participating hospices.

John Brady, chair of Scotland’s Hospices Together, explained: “We are delighted The Big Summer Sizzle has returned for 2018. We hope as many people as possible across Scotland to get together with friends, family or colleagues and host a barbeque to support their local hospice.

“These hospices provide end-of-life care and support to patients and their families and are reliant on donations and voluntary support to continue providing that care.”

For your free fundraising pack contact the Ayrshire Hospice community team on 01292 288488 or email community@ayrshirehospice.org.