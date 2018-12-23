Hospital Christmas concert ukelele style

Ailsa Hospital got into the Christmas spirit in good time with a festive concert in the Clonbeith ward.

The Ayrshire Ukes not only provided free entertainment, but also presented the ward with a donation of £700 – the result of their fund raising over the last six months.

The Ayrshire Ukes are no strangers to the hospital’s Clonbeith ward and have been providing regular musical afternoons and concerts there over the past two years and are always made welcome by patients and staff.

Christine McNamara, senior charge nurse, at Ailsa Hospital said: “We are so grateful to the Ayrshire Ukes for the donation and all they do for the ward.

“We love their music and can’t begin to say how much it is appreciated by our patients and our staff. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Ayrshire Ukes is a community-based ukulele band that performs for care homes, hospitals, churches, community groups and charity events across Ayrshire. They play and sing popular music from all genres and eras, with their specialty being upbeat, cheerful songs.