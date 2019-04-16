Hospitals’ new Quiet Rooms

NHS Ayrshire & Arran has recently launched a project to completely overhaul the relative rooms at University Hospitals Ayr and Crosshouse. All the existing relative rooms in NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s two main hospitals are being renovated as part of a project known as Quiet Rooms.

A large-scale improvement project to create quiet, non-clinical rooms that will be a safe haven for families, friends and carers who wish to spend precious time with seriously ill loved ones in hospital has been made possible through financial support from the hospital volunteers at University Hospitals Ayr and Crosshouse and the staff lottery fund. Angela O’Neill, associate nurse director, has led a committed and passionate project team, supported by senior nurses, estates services, and health and infection control teams, and a toal of 25 rooms will be refurbished during the course of 2019.

The first room to be completed is attached to Ward 2F. Floor and ceiling tiles have been replaced, walls redecorated, and air conditioning and dimmer lights installed. New furniure includes an armchair that pulls out into a single bed and finishing touches will be added by senior charge nurse Susan Thompson including wall canvases, furniture and scatter cushions. The ‘Quiet Room’ door plaques have been hand-crafted by the team at Acorn Furniture Workshops, Ailsa Hospital.

Angela O’Neill, associate nurse director said: “Our existing relative rooms were not meeting the needs of our families at what can be a difficult time for them. We really wanted to use this project and the funds we have so kindly received from the hospital volunteers and the staff lottery fund to renovate the quiet rooms on a large scale. We hope that they will be a private, peaceful place for families and carers to stay if they need to be close to a loved one, and a comfortable, calm place for our health care teams to talk with families.”