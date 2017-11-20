Joint effort to salvage colliery tracks for railway centre

Ayrshire Railway Preservation Group has been able to recover lines and three track points from the old Minnivey Colliery site before the area is cleared and landscaped, thanks to the free help of a local rail company and a transport company.

McCulloch Rail of Ballantrae, a major contractor for Network Rail, provided the manpower and specialist machines needed to move the rails, which ARPG volunteers had freed from the overgrown vegetation covering them at the old colliery site.

The rails were moved by the rail contractor’s five man team and the tracked rail transposers to the roadside, and T French and Son of Cronberry provided transport to the Scottish Industrial Railway Centre at Dunaskin site near Ayr,