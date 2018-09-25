Kirkconnel power plan

A windfarm granted planning consent in 2016 by the council has recently announced that they intend to almost double their energy making capacity.

Sandy Knowe Wind Farm received planning consent in November 2016 for 24 turbines each capable of generating two megawatt of power.

Given advances in technology, ERG is now looking to increase the total capacity of Sandy Knowe to upwards of 81.6 megawatt.

The physical aspects of the upgraded proposed development would remain the same, with the same turbine numbers, location and height as already consented by Dumfries and Galloway Council.

ERG have signed a shared ownership agreement with the communities surrounding Sandy Knowe for 4.17 per cent of the annual net profit of the project, the equivalent of one turbine.