Kirkmichael Gala Day fun

Kirkmichael was blessed with glorious weather for its annual Gala Day, when fun and games were enjoyed by everyone.

Two Primary 7 pupils Kori Mullen and James Drummond have been the best of friends since they started school in Primary 1 and played Mary and Joseph in the school nativity, and this year they were paired up again when they were crowned the Gala Queen and King.

The pipe band are an integral part of Gala Day celebrations in Kirkmichael.

The formal procession and crowning ceremony were followed by an afternoon of entertainment and a spokesperson for the gala committee said: “We had a very successful day, with ferret racing, tug of war, over 40 great stalls, and all the usual great entertainment at Kirkmichael Gala.”

Kirkmichael Gala Queen and King, Kori Mullen and James Drummond, resplendent in their finery.

The pipe band played in the glorious sunshine that accompanied Kirkmichael Gala Day.

Kirkmichael Queen and King Kori Mullen and James Drummond with some of the fancy dress competitors.

There are some very determined competitors waiting for the off for the Kirkmichael Gala Run.