Last call to nature fund applicants

Nature enthusiasts are being encouraged to submit ambitious ideas to improve habitats, safeguard species and tackle the causes of biodiversity loss.

Applications are being invited for the latest round of the Biodiversity Challenge Fund (BCF).

But anyone applying will have to be quick – applications for this round must be received by midnight on Monday, February 3.

The Biodiversity Challenge Fund (BCF) specifically encourages applicants with innovative projects that improve biodiversity and address the impact of climate change, increasing the resilience of our most at-risk habitats and species and creating large areas of brand new or restored habitat.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “We all have a central role to play in combating biodiversity loss and tackling the global climate emergency.

“Biodiversity loss and climate change are intimately bound together. Nature plays a key role in defining and regulating our climate and climate is key in shaping the state of nature.

“People and communities who want to be at the forefront of pioneering work to restore our habitats, protect our species and promote nature can now apply for additional support through the Biodiversity Challenge Fund.”

Scottish Natural Heritage chief executive Francesca Osowska has been excited by the very high quality of applications received so far, and would love to hear even more bright ideas.

“People know that climate change is a big issue but not as many know that biodiversity loss is also a global and generational threat to human well-being,” she said.

“Pollinators are a vital part of the building blocks of life on earth, and we need to support all of Scotland’s biodiversity, from bees and butterflies to pondlife and peatlands, because enriching our nature is also an important part of the solution to the climate emergency.

“Nature is at the heart of what we do, and we will continue to deliver the transformational change needed to bring a nature-rich future for Scotland.”

More information about the fund can be found at Biodiversity Challenge Fund