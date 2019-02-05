Latest areas to be included in council’s re-cycling services

Rural properties between Ayr and Maybole have joined the local council’s new recycling service this week.

Two new smaller bins are being introduced for ‘paper, card and cardboard’, and ‘glass bottles and jars’, while the existing blue bins will be used for ‘metals, plastics and cartons’. Uplift of the ‘non-recyclable’ green bin will change, with collections taking place every three weeks.

The penultimate stage of the programme will see the service introduced to 15,000 properties in Coylton, Maybole Symington, Tarbolton, and parts of Ayr and Prestwick, in March 2019.

To find out when the service is coming to your area use the ‘Your Neighbourhood’ section on South Ayrshire Council website or phone customer services 0300 123 0900.