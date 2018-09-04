Local social housing tenants rate landlords

Tenants in over 10,000 homes across South Ayrshire can now compare how their landlord rates compared to other registered social landlords in Scotland.

In South Ayrshire the vast majority of tenants in social housing are in council owned homes - 8,131 - and most of them are satisfied with the services they are receiving (90.4%).

Latest data also shows that 97.5% of South Ayrshire Council homes meet Scottish Housing quality standards.

Other registered landlords in the area include West Scotland Housing Association, Trust Housing Association, Margaret Blackwood Housing Association, Hanover Housing Association and Blue Triangle Housing Association.

Independent body the Scottish Housing Regulator’s landlord reports allow tenants who live in around 600,000 homes provided by social landlords across Scotland to monitor and compare their landlord’s performance. The reports show tenants how their landlord has performed against the Scottish Social Housing Charter in the areas that matter most to tenants: homes and rents, quality and maintenance of homes, neighbourhoods, tenant satisfaction and value for money.

An area South Ayrshire Council and its partners is already looking to improve is the help given to young people leaving care to live independently.

Care experienced young people said they would like to know more about the housing options available to them, and learn more life skills, they also wanted guidance on how to successfully manage a tenancy. The council has set up a working group with a particular emphasis on increasing the range of accommodation available to this group, leading the council to look at a number of options, including furnished starter flats, ‘buying back’ properties and considering if some new build properties could be used to accommodate young people leaving care.

With a focus on improving life skills, a pilot First Home project has been developed providing one-to-one support for up to 15 care experienced young people, giving them the skills required to manage a tenancy, from budgeting to cookery.

Councillor Philip Saxton, said: “We are working with our partners to identify more suitable housing for young people leaving care; this will lead to them staying in their tenancy for longer and becoming part of their local community which is great for social inclusion.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Each case is different, so we need to focus on the needs of that individual and provide one-to-one support for as long as they need it. We can also offer trial tenancy’s so the young person does not feel overwhelmed as living independently can be daunting.”