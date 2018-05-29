Locals help out at Whiteleys Retreat

Individuals and businesses have been working together to provide a replacement respite holiday retreat for youngsters battling cancer and their families.

The new facility at Whiteleys Farm, near Minishant, replaces the former Malcolm Sergeant House at Ayr and since taking possession of the keys in late March the charity has started work on transforming the premises.

South of Scotland MSP Brian Whittle has pledged to lend a hand to make the house ready for its first visitors in the autumn, and he hopes to be able to persuade others to help out as well.

Mr Whittle said: “The volunteers at Whiteleys Retreat have accomplished an incredible amount in a short space of time.

“Having a child with cancer or a serious disability has a real impact on family life. Being able to go on holiday to somewhere like Whiteleys Retreat can make a huge difference to the quality of life for the whole family.

“Everyone who’s contributed to the project should be proud of what they’ve achieved, but there’s more to do before Whiteleys can open. If you’ve got some free time, whether it’s a couple of hours or a couple of days, Whiteleys needs your help.

“The more volunteers we can get to help, the sooner Whiteleys can start changing lives.”

Maxine Allan, chief executive, Whiteleys Retreat, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Brian Whittle to Whiteleys Retreat and look forward to assistance with more local support.

“Whiteleys will be a haven for families both local and national - we want everyone to feel part of this wonderful retreat.

“To-date, the support has been overwhelming and particularly touching from the local children who want to do their part for others in need.”

Anyone who would like to help out should contact Maxine on 07917577463 or email maxine@whiteleysretreat.com