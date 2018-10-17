Looking back at Ballantrae

Ballantrae Church’s ‘Year of Young People 2018 Looking Back’ event attracted young and old to look at the historic pictures, press cuttings, display boards on schools of yesteryear and videos showing the activities of youth organisations in the area.

There were memory boxes to commemorate those who have served in conflicts over the years as well as Scout memorabilia, and Ballantrae and Colmonell gymnast trophies.

The event was part of the church’s three ‘Linking Technology and History’ projects to help keep Ballantrae’s story alive for future generations, looking back at its history and forward to the future such as the play park development which is currently progressing.

“Well done to all the helpers and everyone who lent their mementoes (even the 96 year old), a great afternoon,” said Claire Strain, Ballantrae session clerk.