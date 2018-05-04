Macmillan nurse’s award

Rhona Scott, Macmillan Nurse specialist gynaecology, has been awarded The Isabella Kimmett Compassionate Care Award by one of her patients.

Anne Thomson nominated Rhona for “the incredible and outstanding work she does for the patients in Ayrshire with cancer”.

After being presented with the award by Isabella Kimmett’s daughter, Jacqueline Thomson, Rhona said: ‘I am very humbled and grateful to receive such a thoughtful nomination from Anne. I am blessed working with a dedicated team of colleagues in gynae-oncology and we all work hard in supporting each other to provide the best we can for our patients.

“It is lovely to be appreciated but even more rewarding to be involved with such a special group of women and their families.”

The Isabella Kimmett Compassionate Care Award is given three times a year.