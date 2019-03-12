Magic the cat abandoned

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a young black cat was discovered inside a cat carrier near Ayr Beach.

The animal welfare charity was alerted by a member of the public who discovered the female cat under a shelter near Seafield Road, Ayr.

Scottish SPCA Ayr Rescue and Rehoming Centre has named the cat Magic and manager Marion Hainey said: “This little cat is lucky she was discovered by a vigilant member of the public as she could have easily been missed.

“We are unsure how long she was left outside for and we are keen to find the person responsible for abandoning her in this deliberate and cruel way.

“Thankfully she doesn’t appear to have any signs of injury.”

If you recognise Magic or have information on who may have abandoned her, call 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.