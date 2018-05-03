Major investment in affordable housing for South Ayrshire

More affordable homes will be delivered across South Ayrshire this financial year following an increased Scottish Government funding allocation.

Increases have been guaranteed for the next three years, rising to £11.9 million in 2019-20 and £12.7 million in 2020-21.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “This is the single biggest investment in, and delivery of, affordable housing since devolution, and I am determined to see that benefit every part of Scotland.

“We will work in partnership with councils and housing associations to deliver quality homes to meet the needs of South Ayrshire.”