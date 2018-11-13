Maybole bypass work is stuck in the slow lane

The repeated delays to the start of work on the Maybole by-pass show just how little interest the Scottish Government has in the south west, according to South of Scotland Conservative MSP Brian Whittle.

Speaking during a Members Debate in Holyrood on the by-pass and road infrastructure in south Scotland, brought forward by Emma Harper MSP, Mr Whittle criticised the Scottish Government for the repeated delays to work starting on the bypass, highlighting numerous promises over a number of years that work would soon begin.

He welcomed the announcement that a contractor would soon be appointed, but expressed disappointment that the Scottish Government had chosen a design with some two lane overtaking sections rather than a full dual carriageway design.

Mr Whittle recently submitted a motion in parliament calling for greater investment in the south west and has repeatedly challenged the Scottish Government to pay more attention to the needs of the region’s transport network.

Mr Whittle said: “It was good to have an opportunity to highlight the challenges facing road users in the south west with the Transport Secretary. For all that the Scottish Government are desperate to be praised for delivering a bypass for Maybole, when you look at roads in the area more widely, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Like the Maybole bypass, too many governments have made promises and never followed through. The Scottish Government shouldn’t think they can rest on their laurels by finally building a bypass. It needs to be the start of a programme of investment along the A77, A75 and other trunk roads in the South West.”

The consultation phase on the Scottish Government’s south west Scotland transport study ends on November 16 - https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/South-West-Scotland-Transport-Study