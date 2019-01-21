MP voted for the defeated Brexit vote

MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, Bill Grant, was one of ten Scottish MPs, all Conservatives, who voted for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal last week.

Back in November, prior to the original vote date, Mr Grant made clear that he would be supporting the Government, saying: “We are not where I would have liked us to be, but I do believe the Prime Minister has worked incredibly hard to put together the best deal achievable in these unprecedented circumstances.

“Whilst I do have reservations, this deal is infinitely better than no deal. I have given the situation a great deal of thought over many months, and, to be clear on my position, I am minded to support the deal.”

Speaking after last week’s vote Mr Grant said: “Despite supporting remain in the referendum, as a UK Parliamentarian and as it was a UK Referendum in 2016 which resulted in a decision to withdraw from the EU, I supported the Withdrawal Agreement.

“I believe it would have delivered on that democratic outcome and provided more certainty and reassurance, in particular to businesses, than a no deal Brexit.

“I am aware that the agreement was not perfect, few things in life are, and for some time prior to the meaningful vote I made my position clear on Facebook and on my web site, also noting my concerns with “the back stop”.

“However, I am a realist and know that you will never please everyone. I adopted a pragmatic approach having heard from constituents, having been out and about in the community meeting people including groups representing fisher folk and farmers, visiting businesses and attending briefings by the private and public sectors.

“I found it both interesting that there is a generation still out there who remember how the UK functioned and supported itself prior to entering the EU, Our integral nations together can do that again and make the UK great. We need to have self-belief, not be derailed by rumours and have the wisdom to see through any hidden agendas.”