MSP calls for more local advice on station updates

Emma Harper MSP has this week written to Scotrail and the chief executive of Dumfries & Galloway Council asking for there to be more engagement with the public as work continues at Ayr Station to restore the Stranraer-Ayr line following the closure of platforms three and four on August 28.

The platform, which links Ayr to Barrhill, Maybole, Girvan and Stranraer, was closed after an exclusion zone was put in place around Ayr Station because of safety concerns at the Station Hotel.

Contractors began erecting scaffolding around the Station Hotel building on September 15, with the aim of making the structure safe enough to reinstate the Ayr to Stranraer line by mid-October.

The South Scotland MSP said: “I have directly contacted the chief executives of South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway Councils, and also Scotrail.

“I wholly empathise with commuters wishing to use the Ayr-Stranraer train line for work or otherwise, as people need to know how to plan their journeys and get to their destination.

“In my communications with Dumfries and Galloway Council I have requested that they provide clear information to the public which they agreed could contain a link to the most up-to-date and accurate information on South Ayrshire Council’s web site.

“When I visited the Dumfries and Galloway web site myself I was unable to find any public transport information regarding railways, let alone any updates on the Ayr Station closure.”