MSP criticised for A77 campaign

A row between local MSPs saw South of Scotland MSP Conservative MSP Brian Whittle being described as ‘Brian the Bolshevik’.

Mr Whittle’s repeated calls for the Scottish Government to invest in Ayrshire’s transport infrastructure which carries traffic to the port of Cairnryan, hit a nerve with the Cunningham North MSP Kenneth Gibson (SNP) during last week’s budget debate in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Gibson took aim at “the lefties that have infiltrated” the Scottish Conservatives. He criticised Mr Whittle for the number of times he has called for investment saying: “Among the many are Brian “the Bolshevik” Whittle, who has called at least 11 times for an increase in spending on issues that range from the port of Cairnryan to sport and local government.”

But Mr Whittle wasn’t Mr Gibson’s only target, he described South of Scotland Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton as “red” and MSP Adam Tomkins as “once a real Marxist”.

Following the debate, Brian Whittle MSP said: “It’s a measure of Kenneth Gibson’s understanding of the Ayrshire economy that he criticises my calls for investment in the main transport links to the port of Cairnryan. Among the key routes to and from the port is the A77, one of the busiest roads in the region and a vital component of the Ayrshire economy.

“I have been working closely with my colleague Fin Carson MSP on this subject. Investment in the transport links to the port of Cairnryan can bring real benefits to the communities living along roads like the A77 in Ayrshire.”

“The people of South West Scotland have been let down for far too long by a lack of investment from the Scottish Government.”