MSP praises volunteers during Scottish Parliament debate

Volunteers across Ayrshire were praised in the Scottish Parliament last week by local MSP Brian Whittle for the impact they make on people’s lives.

Speaking during a debate on Volunteers Week Mr Whittle said: “Volunteering opens up opportunities to give time to help others, as do mentors who help people to develop life skills and businesses that volunteer time and resources to give young people experience of the workplace and let them develop skills that can serve them in future careers.

“I’m always delighted to have an opportunity to shine a light on the work of volunteers throughout Ayrshire.”

Mr Whittle highlighted the work of the RNLI and national charities such as the Samaritans and the British Heart Foundation before turning to more local groups - those in line for praise were Doon Valley Boxing Club and the South Ayrshire Tigers Powerchair Football Team and Whiteleys Retreat.