MSP says report will not deliver on time

An MSP has criticised delays to a review of the south west’s road and rail network which was promised by the Scottish Government.

Following a meeting in 2017, the Government announced a study into the network in south west Scotland, which is only now getting underway.

Brian Whittle said: “I’m pleased the consultation is underway but the original timeline should have meant it was ready next month. It’s now clear that we’re unlikely to see the final report until next year.

“South west Scotland needs a long-term investment in transport at the same level we’ve seen in other parts of the country.

“The only way we’ll get that is if the public’s views are heard. I’d urge everyone to respond.”