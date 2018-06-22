National Park discussion in Girvan

Could parts of Ayrshire become a National Park? That is the question being asked by the Galloway National Park Association in their road show which arrives in Girvan on Friday, June 29.

All of Galloway and parts of South and East Ayrshire meet the tests to be a National Park according to the association and they want to find out what local people think of the idea.

The map that has been drawn up shows a possible boundary that could include parts of the Ayrshire coast including Girvan.

So what will this mean for the area? Could Girvan become a gateway to the country’s newest National Park? How would this affect investment in the area? All these questions will be open for discussion at the public meeting.

Mark Gibson of Craigengillan Estate near Dalmellington a trustee of the association said: “People do not always associate Galloway with this part of Ayrshire but historically it was part of the Kingdom of Galloway so don’t be put off by the use of the word Galloway.”

Information is available on the web site www.gallowaynationalpark.org and there is a discussion document setting out some of the key issues for a National Park in Galloway.

A public meeting will be held on Friday, June 28, at 7pm in Girvan’s Quay Zone.