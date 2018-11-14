National Park idea gains momentum

The campaign to make Galloway and part of the South Ayrshire coastline Scotland’s third national park is gathering momentum.

Hundreds of people signed up to attend the first conference to discuss the feasibility of the national park which took place on Monday, November 12, at Gatehouse of Fleet.

Organisers, the Galloway National Park Association hope that the Scotland Government can be persuaded to consult on the proposal if enough evidence of community support for the project can be provided and this week’s conference is an important step in the process.

The Galloway National Park Association is convinced that securing the status would help with wider regeneration in the region.

GNPA president Dame Barbara Kelly said: “It is essential that our communities feel pride and ownership of this initiative. Spreading this message would develop momentum to spark real, meaningful change.”

At the half day conference those attending put forward their views, caught up with progress, saw the latest analysis on the benefits of a national park and met local politicians and councillors.