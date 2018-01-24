New additional support need school to open in August

A £3.7 million new building in the grounds of Girvan Academy will transform the education of young people with additional support needs in Girvan and South Carrick.

South Ayrshire councillor Peter Henderson, said: “With the timber frame shell now in place the new school’s reached its first major milestone, with the contractor now concentrating on making the building wind and watertight.

“There’s still a lot of work to do before the school opens later this year (August) but children, young people and families are already looking forward to using a modern building that will enjoy close ties with neighbouring Girvan Academy.