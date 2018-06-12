New bin system will start in October

Girvan will be the first South Ayrshire community to get two new smaller recycling bins as the council aims to improve its current 52.5% recycling rate.

By October this year households should have been provided with a grey bin for paper, card and cardboard that will be collected every six weeks, and a purple-lidded black bin for glass which will be collected every six weeks. The blue bin for metals, plastics and cartons will be collected every three weeks; the green bin for non-recycleable waste will be collected every three weeks; the food waste caddy collected every week; and the brown bin for garden waste collected every four weeks.

Working with Zero Waste Scotland, the South Ayrshire Council is introducing the new collection schedule between October 2018 and April 2019 - with Girvan leading the way.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, the council’s portfolio holder for sustainability and the environment said it was the right time to make a change: “Faced with new legislation and rising costs simply to sort through our waste we’re saving money by getting the process right from the very start.

“Girvan will become the first area to use the new system in October, which will then be rolled out across South Ayrshire.

“By changing the way we work we’ll be increasing the quality of well separated waste that we collect, allowing more waste to be recycled and releasing more value from the resources for community benefit.

“To help make this happen, the council is investing a £2.34 million grant from Zero Waste Scotland to introduce two additional smaller bins to households, with new collection times to make the system as efficient as possible.”

Every household will be sent details of how the new service will operate, including collection calendars, and road shows will let people put their questions to council staff.

Keep up to date about the new recycling system on the council web site.