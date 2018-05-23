New cycle track opens in Girvan

A new purpose built BMX cycling and multi-use track in Girvan has been officially opened at the town’s academy.

The track features lumps and bumps guaranteed to get hearts racing as well as a beginner’s track for those wanting to keep their wheels firmly on the ground.

The new facility is already proving to be a hit with young people attending the academy who have been itching to show off their skills. Pupils were heavily involved in the design of the track, so it’s no wonder they are so keen to get on their bikes and give it a go.

Calum in S1 said: “The new track and equipment are cool. I like the way it’s not just for the school but for everyone to use; the whole community.”

Children at Girvan Primary School have also had a go, and Katie in P6 said: “This new track means I can go somewhere with my friends to cycle. The new track looks fun and challenging as long as I don’t fall off!”

The multiuse tracks replace those built in 2014 at the academy and the old nursery site. The council worked with main funder Sportscotland to deliver the £62,500 track designed by Architrail, which took just under three weeks to complete.

Councillor William Grant, said: “This track is another good example of how the council is working with our partners to deliver facilities which benefit young people and the wider community.

“Ensuring that young people have the means and the motivation to get active and stay active was a real driving force behind this project and thanks to funding from Sportscotland, this ambition has been realised.”