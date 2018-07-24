New defibrillator brings council’s total up to 58

Property care company Richardson & Starling have donated a new defibrillator to South Ayrshire Council, which means there are now 58 in council premises.

Available at offices, activity centres, golf courses and swimming pools, the units are kept where there are high levels of contact with the public and also where regular physical activity takes place.

This latest defibrillator will be located at the housing office on Kyle Street, Ayr, available for use by any members of the public to help someone after a cardiac arrest.

All the council’s defibrillator units are registered with the Scottish Ambulance Service so in an emergency, the operator can direct the caller to the nearest defibrillator site while the emergency services make their way to the scene.

Councillor Peter Henderson said: “I would like to thank Richardson & Starling for their kind donation. We hope we never have to use it, but it’s reassuring to know it’s there just in case. ”

Graham Bruce, regional director for Richardson and Starling said: “We have been working in partnership with South Ayrshire Council for a number of years delivering quality solutions to damp properties. Supplying this defibrillator to help the local community demonstrates our commitment to the people of South Ayrshire.”

Public defibrillators can be registered with Scottish Ambulance Service: https://pad.scottishambulance.com/