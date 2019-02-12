New travelling community homes

Work on creating seven chalet style bungalows in Girvan for the local travelling community got underway last week and they should be completed in September this year.

The £1.54m project close to the site they currently occupy, is being funded by South Ayrshire Council and the Scottish Government, and will see six, three-bedroom homes built and one six-bedroom property. It replaces the former Houdston site, destroyed by storm damage in 2015.

The travellers, who have stayed at the Troweir Road site since then, are very much part of the local community and the new development means they can continue to have good access to schools, public transport, health and other services.

Councillor Philip Saxton, South Ayrshire’s Council’s community wellbeing portfolio holder said: “The local travelling community can soon look forward to modern, affordable homes which are energy efficient and cheap to run.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their patience in what has been a prolonged process, but it’s been important to deliver a project which meets the needs of the community. I’m sure the travelling community will be pleased with the end result and look forward to seeing it completed.”

The work is being done by McTaggart Construction and spokesman, Gary Climson, said: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with South Ayrshire Council and members of Girvan’s travelling community to deliver these much needed new homes.”