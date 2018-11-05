New travelling persons site for Girvan will have seven units

Work on a new travelling persons site at Low Troweir Road, Girvan, is due to start in January 2019.

Travellers who currently occupy another part of the site have been there since their homes flooded in late 2015, and now South Ayrshire Council will provide six, three bedroom units and one, six bedroom unit to meet the needs of the families who are part of the local community.

Councillor Philip Saxton said: “I would like to thank the residents and the wider community for their patience for what has been a long process. The new accommodation will provide the families with adaptable homes which are light, spacious, energy efficient and affordable. We will continue to work with the travellers throughout to ensure their needs are met.”