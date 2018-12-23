New Year pharmacy hours

With GP practices closing on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 1 and 2, residents are being urged to prepare to cope with any common health concerns over the holiday period.

Community pharmacists can answer questions on choosing and using the right medicine and provide easy-to-understand advice on treating everyday ailments such as coughs, colds and flu. NHS 24 also has a number of pharmacists who are able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111. In addition, NHS inform has valuable advice on preparing for winter – visit www.nhsinform.scot and click on ‘Be health-wise this winter’.

Pharmacy opening hours over new year: Monday, December 31 - early closing at Lloyds Pharmacy, 146 Castlehill Road, Ayr (8am to 5.30pm) and Morrisons Pharmacy, Castlehill Road, Ayr (9am to 6pm).

Tuesday, January 1, 2019, all pharmacies closed, except Morrisons Pharmacy, Castlehill Road, Ayr (open 10am-4pm); Alloway Pharmacy, 21 Alloway, Ayr (open 12 noon - 2pm); Lloyds, 146 Dalmellington Road, Ayr (open 2pm-4pm).

Wednesday, January 2, all pharmacies closed except Boots, 168 High Street, Ayr (open 10am-5pm), Morrisons Pharmacy, Castlehill Road, Ayr (open 10am-4pm) and Boots, 39 Dalrymple Street, Girvan (open 10am-2pm).

Gail Caldwell, director of pharmacy, explains: “You can do a number of things to make sure you are prepared to deal with common illnesses for the coming months. Have a sufficient supply of medicines like paracetamol, sore throat and cough remedies, as these will help to relieve the symptoms of common ailments.

“If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to ensure you have enough to see you through the holiday weekend. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.”