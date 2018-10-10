Nine towns and villages to benefit

A major programme of improvement works has been announced for South Ayrshire’s network of footways.

More than £450,000 will be invested in improved paving in Ayr, Ballantrae, Barr, Girvan, Loans, Maybole, Mossblown, Prestwick and Tarbolton.

Faced with a cold winter and very warm summer, footways across South Ayrshire have borne the brunt of sharply contrasting weather conditions alongside the expected wear and tear. In order to maintain the sections most in need of repair and replacement a programme of works has now been approved, with work to get underway between now and spring 2019.

Managed by the Ayrshire Roads Alliance the Footway Improvement Plan has been prioritised to realise maximum benefits across the whole council area, contributing to wellbeing and regeneration in target areas.

Councillor Ian Cochrane, South Ayrshire Council’s portfolio holder for sustainability and the environment said: “The investment will help realise lasting benefits. We’re committed to improve our public places so that people can be proud of their communities and this latest targeted investment will help to revive public access across South Ayrshire.

“The projects we’re looking at first are our number one priority areas, with footways in some places currently sinking into the ground and badly in need of repair.

“This programme of work will leave a lasting legacy for our communities and while we still have work to do elsewhere this positive start marks a clear commitment by the council to putting public safety first and improving our towns and villages through the footpath network.”